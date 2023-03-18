Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

