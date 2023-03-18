Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 2,424,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

