Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Seabridge Gold Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 975,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.63 million, a P/E ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 0.88. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.22.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
