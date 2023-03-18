Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE:SA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 975,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.63 million, a P/E ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 0.88. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 897.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

