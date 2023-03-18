Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

