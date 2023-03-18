Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded by Hovde Group to Outperform

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $25.20. 3,316,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,887. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

