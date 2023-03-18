Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.29.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $200.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $202.86.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total transaction of $1,998,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,798 shares of company stock worth $24,458,163. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 731,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,952,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Seagen by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 26,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Seagen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

