Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FL. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.32.
Foot Locker Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker
In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
