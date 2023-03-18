SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,758 shares of company stock worth $3,425,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

