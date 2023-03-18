SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEIC. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $388,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at $560,432,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,502 shares of company stock worth $7,969,453 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

