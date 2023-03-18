Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.03. 285,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 292,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $8,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,696 shares in the company, valued at $33,055,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,988 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,298,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

