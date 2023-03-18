Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.03. 285,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 292,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Semrush Stock Down 5.7 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,988 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,298,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semrush (SEMR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.