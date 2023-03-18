Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.68

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
