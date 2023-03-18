Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 1,693,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,072,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Specifically, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $344,503.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,524,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $344,503.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,524,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,747,894 shares of company stock worth $599,705,195 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,964,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.