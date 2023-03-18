Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 3.4 %

SCVL stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 833,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,337. The stock has a market cap of $643.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 29,419 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

