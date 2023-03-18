Shore Point Advisors LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,366,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,354. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

