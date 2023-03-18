Shore Point Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714,047 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 724,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

