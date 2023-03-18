Shore Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Shore Point Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 5.1% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $576,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DFAE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 1,175,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,849. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

