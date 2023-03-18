Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Rises By 7.1%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Fairfax India Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of FFXDF stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.04. Fairfax India has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.71.
About Fairfax India
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fairfax India (FFXDF)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.