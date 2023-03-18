Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Rises By 7.1%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Fairfax India Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of FFXDF stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.04. Fairfax India has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

About Fairfax India

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.