ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Sells $10,930.60 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $10,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,672.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ShotSpotter Stock Performance

SSTI stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.37. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of ShotSpotter

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth about $3,787,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth about $2,183,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

