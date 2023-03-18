Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 78,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sientra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 74,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Sientra by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

