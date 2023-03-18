Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

BSRR stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 426,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 264,934 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 124,794 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 182.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

