Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,175,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 390,941 shares.The stock last traded at $63.97 and had previously closed at $59.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $68,393,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after acquiring an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,316,000 after buying an additional 602,935 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,835,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Articles

