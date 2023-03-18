Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.58.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.31. 3,488,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,498. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $138.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.18.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

