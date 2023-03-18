Single Point Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $204.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

