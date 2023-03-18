Single Point Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Shares of TDY opened at $408.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

