Single Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

Hess Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $118.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

