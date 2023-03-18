Single Point Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,282 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.88 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

