Single Point Partners LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $406.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.