SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SJW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,652. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.57. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SJW Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SJW Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

