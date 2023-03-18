Smooth Love Potion Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $120.90 million and $20.21 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,395,537,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,394,506,789 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

