SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 5,330 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Separately, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Stock Performance

FSEP opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $298.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

