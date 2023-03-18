SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GE opened at $90.29 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,009.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

