SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Shares of DE opened at $385.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

