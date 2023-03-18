SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $105,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the third quarter valued at $243,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

BATS:FOCT opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

