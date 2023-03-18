SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $166,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
DOCT opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $197.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.31.
