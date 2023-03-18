SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,424 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 107.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 162.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $576,000.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PKB opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $47.32.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

