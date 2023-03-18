SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 61 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,154,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,779,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,785,000 after purchasing an additional 160,987 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,349 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $250.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.16 and its 200-day moving average is $215.97. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $284.42. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

