SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 709 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 308,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 258,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253,795 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VO stock opened at $204.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

