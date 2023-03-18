SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $288.43 and last traded at $290.11. 471,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,087,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.65.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 168,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 5,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,673,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after buying an additional 101,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

