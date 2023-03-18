Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 1,501 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $27.07. 6,977,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

