Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 71,066 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,066 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of Hanesbrands worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,377 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 676,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.09. 80,322,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,177,585. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

