Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 1.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OMC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,950,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

