Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14,534.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,346 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 7.2 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. 46,869,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,809,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

