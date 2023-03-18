Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 11,105 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE OKE traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,938,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,450. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

