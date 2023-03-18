Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 235,707 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,707 shares during the period. Hercules Capital makes up approximately 4.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $32,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. 2,668,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

