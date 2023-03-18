Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,446 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.56% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 443,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPFF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 74,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,028. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

