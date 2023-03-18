Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.35% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

PFXF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 342,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,400. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $20.65.

