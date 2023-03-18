Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $9.49 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares during the period. Patterson Companies makes up about 1.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Patterson Companies worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 1,648,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

