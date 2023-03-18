Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,857. The firm has a market cap of $883.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -129.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

