Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stake Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Southwest Gas worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 156,302 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,395,313.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,006 shares in the company, valued at $582,346,040.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 156,302 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,395,313.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,006 shares in the company, valued at $582,346,040.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,754,232 shares of company stock worth $165,527,155. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

