Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,827,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,283,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 150,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

